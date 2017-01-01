     

HILLS ALIVE UPDATE:  Stage Assembly Volunteers Are Needed On Thursday, July 13th.   Sign Up

Donate to Hills Alive 2017


Hills Alive is a free admission event that is supported by the community and Corporate Sponsorship. Your giving is a vital part of this outreach and your gift is greatly valued and appreciated!


CLICK HERE TO MAKE AN ONLINE DONATION TO HILLS ALIVE USING OUR SECURE SERVER


You can also mail your tax deductible donation to:

Hills Alive
1853 Fountain Plaza Drive
Rapid City, SD 57702

For further information about donations, please call us at (605)342-6822.

 
Corporate Sponsorship
If you are a business owner or manager, and you're interested in becoming a Hills Alive Corporate Sponsor, please contact Carly Kraemer for more information at (605) 342-6822.

CORPORATE
SPONSORS

See All Sponsors

Vendor Information

We're currently taking applications for vendors and non-profit exhibitors for Hills Alive 2017.

More Vendor Information

Help As A Volunteer!

Hills Alive is possible thanks to hundreds of people who give their time and energy to the event. 

Volunteer Signup..

Talent Search Vote

Listen to new bands and cast your vote in the 2017 Talent Search!  You can vote once per day until May 31st.

Listen and Vote Now

     

    

 