Hills Alive Talent Search 2017

33AD

Aaron Swan

Abraham Gross

BALTIMORE ( YumLyfe Ministries)

Cool Hip Priest

Crystal Padilla Music

Damac

Dan Curry

Driven11

Evan Egerer

Heather Goddard

HIzWill

IDENTITY

Joshua

Living In

Paskel

Rashaad King

Robby John Music

Sound Of Eternity

Tyler James

Thank you for voting in the Hills Alive 2017 Talent Search! To vote, listen to the audio clips from each artist and click on the voting button next to the artist you'd like to vote for. You may only vote for 1 artist daily through the end of the day May 31, 2017.Genre:33AD has a Southern Christian Rock worship style that will lift the spirits of all who attend. They travel the region spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ thru the music the play. Our Stage performance is Energetic as well as drawing the crowd into the music and into worship.Genre: ChristianRaw acoustic sound with unquie lyrics just a artist trying to give all he has for GodGenre: Electronic/R&BAbraham Gross is a Kingdom-minded producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Minneapolis, MN. Schooled in classical guitar and revived as a hip-hop producer, Abraham brings an eclectic blend of genres to the stage. His one-man live show breathes with energy, bounce, prayer and fun. "His steady, thoughtful delivery lets the language of contemporary prayer speak for itself." (-singthenationelectric)Genre: Hip-HopIF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR AN ENTERTAINER, a phenomenal hip hop artist, BALTIMORE Is your man, and I promise, you'll get a lot more than you signed up for! Delivering the Word of God in a style that is captivating, and also engaging His Live performances are nothing short of ministry.Genre: Mercy MetalCool Hip Priest (CHP) is comprised of two members, Father Chris and DoniRox, and originated in Indianapolis Indiana in 2010. Singing together as worship ministers at a small, urban church on Indy?s Southeast Side gave them a chance to find their sound. In finding their sound ?Mercy Metal?. Soul-felt harmonies are mixed with dissident chords, who then met metal guitar, intricate drumming and conscious biblical lyrics. The heart of the band is centered in Christ.Genre: Pop/RockCrystal Padilla is a recording artist from Atlanta, Georgia. Her passion for music and ministry fuels a diverse blend of pop/rock music that is focused on hope and the Word. Crystal's desire is to connect with people through genuine music, with a purposeful lyrical presence. Her love, passion and faith in Jesus fuels her songwriting and artistic endeavors. Crystal hopes that with every opportunity, they would connect with people of all backgrounds and make a lasting impact for the Kingdom.Genre: Hip-HopDamac is a rapper from St. Louis, MO a.k.a. The Show Me State! With every performance, Damac brings high energy, creativity, crowd participation, and fun moments that you will remember. With a DJ, guitarist, and drummer accompanying him with each show, the crowd gets to enjoy the band concert feel. From hip-hop, EDM, dirty south, soul, and funk, get ready to enjoy different styles for this different show!Genre: Christian PopDan Curry is a Singer/Songwriter Christian POP Artist out of Lebanon, VA. Over the past ten years he has been a lead singer/songwriter for his Praise and Worship team at Church Alive Ministries. His charismatic showmanship along with a strong anointing makes his concert events/services impactful and unforgettable. His music will leave you uplifted and filled with hope! FUN is one of the best words to describe Dan and his music. dancurry.comGenre: ChristianDominick Cox is a Solo Artist and Speaker under the name DRIVEN 11 designed for one task, inspire faith in action. Dominick travels across the country in hopes that his testimony and stories will provide hope, healing and new energy to those he meets. Driven11 aligns with Food for the Hungry and desires to sponsor 8 kids in 2017.Genre: RockKnown for a powerful vocal style and a loop pedal technique, stomping his way through buildups, and penning songs with a unique style, Evan?s live performances are not to be missed. Taking cues from bands like Needtobreathe and Kaleo, Evan writes memorable riffs that combine with soulful vocals. As he travels with the 1967 Martin guitar he inherited from his father, his musical style is one that makes a statement and demonstrates more than just a musical hobby.Genre: Contemporary ChristianAfter years in church worship, Heather has branched out a recorded her first CD, with 14 original contemporary Christian songs written from the honest struggles of her life.Genre: R&G (Rhythm & Gospel)All I need is a mike and equipment to play my track. I am more of a lade back "crooner" type artist. Except I am a crooner for Christ. I don't have any wild effects and flashing lights, I just love to get up there and speak to the people in the form of music.Genre: Hip & HopeWe love to get the crowd involved & engage with people on an intimate level, its very important to not only give people the best performance, but also a message that can change there lives dramatically. Our Music style is a bit of everything, people from all backgrounds, genres can appreciate and love. Because our music is so diverse & has so many different genres meshed and cadences its hard to put us in to just one category.Genre: Hip-Hop/RapJoshua, a native to the suburbs of Chicago, first began his journey with Hip-Hop in high school. With aspirations to be a top player in the game, he began taking his passion seriously in 2015 at age 21. Now just over a year and a half later, he's making way with an EP out and his new debut mixtape, "Who Am I?". With high energy on stage and insightful lyrics, Joshua is simply just making the music of a movement.Genre: alternative, acoustic, singer-songwriter, indieLiving In is known for his raw and emotional performance style, often opting to play shows unplugged. Through melodic chords and progressive build ups Living In captivates his audience with musical narrative, singing about the best and worst parts of life. Living In's mission is to provide an artistic voice that proves their is hope in the struggle and love for all.Genre: Rock-a-billyPaskel is a rock-a-billy band from Pavillion, Wyoming. In 2016, they were selected as Country Gospel Music Band of the year in Branson, MO, and will be recording a new album in Nashville this coming June. Paskel started with only family members, but added new members along the way. The band performs a fun variety of original songs, including rock, country, blues, country-rock, inspirational, contemporary, folksy, and rock-a-billy, while sharing the truth of Christ.Genre: Christian Hip HopRashaad King is an artist that takes pride in not having a style, but having a flow. Like a stream flowing through banks and rocks he is able to adapt to any kind of beat or melody. His music ranges from melodic ballads to high energy music that will make you sweat from dancing so hard. His stage presence however is consistently high energy, he loves what he does and his energy reflects that.Genre: Reggae/hip hop fusionRobby John is from the Caribbean island of Dominica, where he was heavily influenced by reggae and other world genres. He delivers what is called a fusion experience! He mixes reggae tones and rhythms with hip hop rhymes that come to life in very distinct expressions, through this blended genre. The performance is not a steady ride, but a journey that ebbs and flows in and out of familiar and unfamiliar sounds, which spark excitement, energy and good vibes!Genre: Hard Rock / Melodic RockSound Of Eternity is a Christian melodic rock female fronted band, with the mission to deliver a message of change through the music. We have members from Honduras and Spain. We have one album out titled "Visions and Dreams" and we are signed to Melodic Rock Records from Australia.Genre: Christian Hip-HopI have a diverse catalog of music which dictates how I act. In most cases, I make use of the whole stage platform because I tend to move around a lot. In terms of my music, my songs tend to exhibit more passion (akin to NF). Though I do profess Christian hip-hop, I have many elements of the rock genre that is woven into my persona throughout my material (which is evident in the choruses of many of my songs).